Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. This home features new paint, laminate floors in kitchen and living room , carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel dishwasher and microwave and oven. Master bedroom boast large closets and double sink/vanity in bathroom, second bedroom large with great closet storage. Back yard great for relaxing(no sprinklers in back yard, tenant to water).. Located near freeway and shopping centers.