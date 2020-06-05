17553 Water Garden Court

Amenities
Excellent condition, end/corner unit located in Solana Walk gated community including a pool and barbeque area, completed in 2013. This lovely home features wood flooring, recessed lighting, open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, 10 ft high ceiling, 2 bedroom suites, walk-in closet, 2 car garage with built-in 240V Tesla electric vehicle charging outlet and water softener. Staircase leading to the upper floor. Close to award winning Cox Elementary, Masuda Middle School and Fountain Valley High School. Located next to Fountain Vally Police Department and public library. Rent included: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.