Fountain Valley, CA
17553 Water Garden Court
17553 Water Garden Court

17553 Water Garden Ct · (626) 308-1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17553 Water Garden Ct, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Excellent condition, end/corner unit located in Solana Walk gated community including a pool and barbeque area, completed in 2013. This lovely home features wood flooring, recessed lighting, open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, 10 ft high ceiling, 2 bedroom suites, walk-in closet, 2 car garage with built-in 240V Tesla electric vehicle charging outlet and water softener. Staircase leading to the upper floor. Close to award winning Cox Elementary, Masuda Middle School and Fountain Valley High School. Located next to Fountain Vally Police Department and public library. Rent included: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17553 Water Garden Court have any available units?
17553 Water Garden Court has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17553 Water Garden Court have?
Some of 17553 Water Garden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17553 Water Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
17553 Water Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17553 Water Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 17553 Water Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17553 Water Garden Court offer parking?
Yes, 17553 Water Garden Court offers parking.
Does 17553 Water Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17553 Water Garden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17553 Water Garden Court have a pool?
Yes, 17553 Water Garden Court has a pool.
Does 17553 Water Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 17553 Water Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17553 Water Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17553 Water Garden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
