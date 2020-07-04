All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

17168 Newhope Street #111

17168 Newhope Street · No Longer Available
Location

17168 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
new construction
Beautiful Newer Construction 1st Floor Condo - Coming available mid March we have a spacious 1st floor 1bed/2bath condominium newly constructed in 2008. The kitchen includes built in stainless steel whirlpool microwave, gas range oven, dishwasher, there is a lot of cabinet space, granite counter tops, central A/C & heating, ceramic tiled flooring in kitchen & bathroom, high 10' ceiling, and the laundry area is inside the kitchen area with a stackable washer & dryer provided. Tenant gets 1 assigned gated covered parking space, and there's plenty of additional parking for residents & guest. Sorry, no pets.
Call to schedule an appointment to see this condo (714) 241-7368 ext 402. or check out our website for more availability. WWW.LCREFS.com

(RLNE2853693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

