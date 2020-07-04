17168 Newhope Street #111.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool new construction

Beautiful Newer Construction 1st Floor Condo - Coming available mid March we have a spacious 1st floor 1bed/2bath condominium newly constructed in 2008. The kitchen includes built in stainless steel whirlpool microwave, gas range oven, dishwasher, there is a lot of cabinet space, granite counter tops, central A/C & heating, ceramic tiled flooring in kitchen & bathroom, high 10' ceiling, and the laundry area is inside the kitchen area with a stackable washer & dryer provided. Tenant gets 1 assigned gated covered parking space, and there's plenty of additional parking for residents & guest. Sorry, no pets.

Call to schedule an appointment to see this condo (714) 241-7368 ext 402. or check out our website for more availability. WWW.LCREFS.com



