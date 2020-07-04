17168 Newhope Street #111.

Amenities
Beautiful Newer Construction 1st Floor Condo - Coming available mid March we have a spacious 1st floor 1bed/2bath condominium newly constructed in 2008. The kitchen includes built in stainless steel whirlpool microwave, gas range oven, dishwasher, there is a lot of cabinet space, granite counter tops, central A/C & heating, ceramic tiled flooring in kitchen & bathroom, high 10' ceiling, and the laundry area is inside the kitchen area with a stackable washer & dryer provided. Tenant gets 1 assigned gated covered parking space, and there's plenty of additional parking for residents & guest. Sorry, no pets.
Call to schedule an appointment to see this condo (714) 241-7368 ext 402. or check out our website for more availability. WWW.LCREFS.com
(RLNE2853693)