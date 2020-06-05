17099 Greenleaf Street

Amenities

Spacious, single level home, located on a beautiful and private corner lot! Every once in a while, a very special home becomes available for lease.

Sometimes, a home in an extra special neighborhood comes up. This house has both. A lovely home, with a fantastic floorplan, featuring over 2000 Sq. Ft. of single level living, in Fountain Valley's exclusive, Parkside Estates neighborhood. Rare corner lot creates added privacy with no neighbors to the side. In addition there is a beautiful gated front courtyard entry, with a wrap around patio that extends 3/4 of the way around the home. Double door entry to wide open space, living room and formal dining room are centered by a romantic fireplace with a separate family room adjacent. The family room has an updated wet bar on one side and is open to the remodeled kitchen on the other side. The 4 bedrooms are located on the other side of the home. A perfect floor plan for entertaining, plenty of space for everyone. This home has been well maintained and family owned for many years. It is a well loved home, in search of a new family. Sparkling fresh and clean, new paint inside and out, new carpet, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Laundry room is located inside of the home. Oversized 2 car garage. Best Schools!! Walk to the charming neighborhood park, or bike to Mile Square Recreation center. Great location, wonderful home! *****Click the VT button for a virtual tour!!!