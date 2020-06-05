All apartments in Fountain Valley
17099 Greenleaf Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:39 AM

17099 Greenleaf Street

17099 Greenleaf Street · (714) 812-9155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17099 Greenleaf Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, single level home, located on a beautiful and private corner lot! Every once in a while, a very special home becomes available for lease.
Sometimes, a home in an extra special neighborhood comes up. This house has both. A lovely home, with a fantastic floorplan, featuring over 2000 Sq. Ft. of single level living, in Fountain Valley's exclusive, Parkside Estates neighborhood. Rare corner lot creates added privacy with no neighbors to the side. In addition there is a beautiful gated front courtyard entry, with a wrap around patio that extends 3/4 of the way around the home. Double door entry to wide open space, living room and formal dining room are centered by a romantic fireplace with a separate family room adjacent. The family room has an updated wet bar on one side and is open to the remodeled kitchen on the other side. The 4 bedrooms are located on the other side of the home. A perfect floor plan for entertaining, plenty of space for everyone. This home has been well maintained and family owned for many years. It is a well loved home, in search of a new family. Sparkling fresh and clean, new paint inside and out, new carpet, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Laundry room is located inside of the home. Oversized 2 car garage. Best Schools!! Walk to the charming neighborhood park, or bike to Mile Square Recreation center. Great location, wonderful home! *****Click the VT button for a virtual tour!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17099 Greenleaf Street have any available units?
17099 Greenleaf Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17099 Greenleaf Street have?
Some of 17099 Greenleaf Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17099 Greenleaf Street currently offering any rent specials?
17099 Greenleaf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17099 Greenleaf Street pet-friendly?
No, 17099 Greenleaf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17099 Greenleaf Street offer parking?
Yes, 17099 Greenleaf Street offers parking.
Does 17099 Greenleaf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17099 Greenleaf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17099 Greenleaf Street have a pool?
No, 17099 Greenleaf Street does not have a pool.
Does 17099 Greenleaf Street have accessible units?
No, 17099 Greenleaf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17099 Greenleaf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17099 Greenleaf Street has units with dishwashers.
