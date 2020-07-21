12169 Sylvan

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Very nice lower unit. This home is located in a private secluded part of the community away from the main entrance. It has an open floor plan that boast two bedrooms, one bath and 1/4 bath in the master bedroom. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a sliding glass door that leads to the covered patio. The kitchen has granite counters and lots of cabinets. There is a cozy fireplace in the living room. The home has fresh paint throughout, New carpet, upgraded bathroom and indoor laundry. A huge storage closet is located adjacent to the enclosed patio. Other amenities include a pool, 2 spas, gated community, and a prime location close to the 405 freeway and the 22 fwy, restaurants, banks, grocery stores etc. Come and make this beautiful condo home.