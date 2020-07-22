All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

11542 Edinger Ave

11542 Edinger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11542 Edinger Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11542 Edinger Ave Available 11/15/19 Spacious three bedroom end-unit townhome - Spacious and meticulously maintained end-unit townhome. The home features upgraded granite countertops throughout, newer stainless steel dishwasher and microwave. An impressive open living room features a fireplace with soaring ceilings that let in ample amounts of natural light. The home has beautiful laminate wood and tile floors along with recessed lighting in kitchen. The large master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet. The master bath includes a dual vanity sink. Upstairs you will also find two more spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a shared bath. The home also includes a private and spacious patio, newer A/C unit, and a large 2-car garage with storage and laundry area. Fountain Pointe is a small community featuring 9 residences. The home is centrally located and is within walking distance to Mile Square park.

(RLNE5243631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11542 Edinger Ave have any available units?
11542 Edinger Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 11542 Edinger Ave have?
Some of 11542 Edinger Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11542 Edinger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11542 Edinger Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11542 Edinger Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11542 Edinger Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11542 Edinger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11542 Edinger Ave offers parking.
Does 11542 Edinger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11542 Edinger Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11542 Edinger Ave have a pool?
No, 11542 Edinger Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11542 Edinger Ave have accessible units?
No, 11542 Edinger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11542 Edinger Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11542 Edinger Ave has units with dishwashers.
