11542 Edinger Ave Available 11/15/19 Spacious three bedroom end-unit townhome - Spacious and meticulously maintained end-unit townhome. The home features upgraded granite countertops throughout, newer stainless steel dishwasher and microwave. An impressive open living room features a fireplace with soaring ceilings that let in ample amounts of natural light. The home has beautiful laminate wood and tile floors along with recessed lighting in kitchen. The large master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet. The master bath includes a dual vanity sink. Upstairs you will also find two more spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a shared bath. The home also includes a private and spacious patio, newer A/C unit, and a large 2-car garage with storage and laundry area. Fountain Pointe is a small community featuring 9 residences. The home is centrally located and is within walking distance to Mile Square park.



