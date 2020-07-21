10077 Solana Drive

Amenities
LUXURY LIVING in Fountain Valley in the Beautiful Community of Solana Walk- This 1,681 sq ft home offers an open floor-plan with natural light, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, walk-in closet in the master bedroom. it also includes a stainless steel refrigerator and dish washer, Kitchen island, granite counter top, laminate wood floors throughout, plantation shutters direct garage access. This private gated community offers a heated pool with 2 cabanas and an outdoor California style kitchen with a full BBQ station and fireplace, This home faces East for the Morning sunrises. and pool views. For a private tour please call StevenE at 949.246.7511