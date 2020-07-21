10077 Solana Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

LUXURY LIVING in Fountain Valley in the Beautiful Community of Solana Walk- This 1,681 sq ft home offers an open floor-plan with natural light, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, walk-in closet in the master bedroom. it also includes a stainless steel refrigerator and dish washer, Kitchen island, granite counter top, laminate wood floors throughout, plantation shutters direct garage access. This private gated community offers a heated pool with 2 cabanas and an outdoor California style kitchen with a full BBQ station and fireplace, This home faces East for the Morning sunrises. and pool views. For a private tour please call StevenE at 949.246.7511