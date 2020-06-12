/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
175 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Neighborhood 7
15 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Neighborhood 8
9 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Neighborhood 3
23 Units Available
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
912 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Neighborhood 2
14 Units Available
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,130
1243 sqft
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Neighborhood 9
40 Units Available
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Neighborhood 1
13 Units Available
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Neighborhood 2
7 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Neighborhood 1
10 Units Available
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,143
915 sqft
Fantastic views of the waterfront. Beautifully appointed kitchens and large patios or balconies. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Two pools, ping pong tables, volleyball and tennis course available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,553
938 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Pilgrim-Triton
10 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,141
1195 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Neighborhood 4
7 Units Available
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,682
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Neighborhood 4
9 Units Available
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,422
915 sqft
Modern community with a large pool, recreation area, and fitness center. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, and fireplaces in units. On-site fire pit, clubhouse, and volleyball court. Pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Neighborhood 2
5 Units Available
Beach Park
1999 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,154
976 sqft
Waterfront living near SR-92. On the banks of 218-acre lagoon. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to Google and Apple headquarters. Community has sauna and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Neighborhood 4
16 Units Available
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Neighborhood 5
1 Unit Available
870 Balboa Ln
870 Balboa Lane, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1470 sqft
870 Balboa Ln Available 07/01/20 PROPERTY FORCE - Ground Floor ON THE WATER - Available 7-1-2020 TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT PROPERTY INFORMATION, OR TO ASK THE AGENT A QUESTION copy and paste the below link into your browser and simply choose
Results within 1 mile of Foster City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Hillsdale
39 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Redwood Shores
22 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1193 sqft
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Sterling Downs
6 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Marina Lagoon
18 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
