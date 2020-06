Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Adorable and fresh two bedroom two bath apartment in attractive new complex very close to the village in Fallbrook. New construction completed in 2019 and ready to move in. Stackable washer dryer in closet and close to everything. Durable driftwood looking flooring, freshly painted in the sunny south west location. You will love this!