Location

351 Old Stage Court, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 351 Old Stage Court · Avail. Aug 10

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
351 Old Stage Court Available 08/10/20 Sweet Single Story minutes from Downtown Fallbrook, SOLAR, Private Backyard, Quiet Street! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.

Clean, Cute, and Ready for Show! Fresh Paint recently done throughout, newer carpet throughout, quiet cul-de-sac street, walking distance to downtown conveniences and only minutes to Pendleton's back gate!

This Home Has SOLAR! With energy costs going up throughout San Diego, this is a Huge Perk!

It offers 3 Beds / 2 Baths / 1472 Square Feet / Private, Fenced Backyard Space!

It is being offered at $2500 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $2600 will be due at time of acceptance.
First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator (not shown in pictures, white color), washer and dryer.

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through FPUD, Trash Service through Fallbrook Refuse EDCO, and remember this Home Has SOLAR!

This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.

Interested in nearby schools, check out www.greatschools.org for more info!

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

Village Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? ***
We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS!
Feel free to call us directly at (760) 522-7917 to learn more about our services.
We are here and happy to help you each step of the way!
www.VPMhomes.com

(RLNE5823585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

