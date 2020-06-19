258 Oberlander Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Unique two-story condo in Horse Creek Ridge, an exceptional new community in Fallbrook. Enjoy the small town feel of this community with a multitude of fun things to do close by! Within a couple minutes to the I-15 Freeway and only 45 minutes to San Diego where you can enjoy the beach, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, and so much more! Admire this homes unique architectural style on the inside, and out. Inside, the whole house fan and tile flooring will be your best friend during those hot summer days. There is also a community pool close by for endless summer fun! Call and inquire about a showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Yt2Qbbk7VqC



Rent includes Solar and HOA dues!



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



