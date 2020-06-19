All apartments in Fallbrook
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

258 Oberlander Way

258 Oberlander Way · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

258 Oberlander Way, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 258 Oberlander Way · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2156 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Unique two-story condo in Horse Creek Ridge, an exceptional new community in Fallbrook. Enjoy the small town feel of this community with a multitude of fun things to do close by! Within a couple minutes to the I-15 Freeway and only 45 minutes to San Diego where you can enjoy the beach, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, and so much more! Admire this homes unique architectural style on the inside, and out. Inside, the whole house fan and tile flooring will be your best friend during those hot summer days. There is also a community pool close by for endless summer fun! Call and inquire about a showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Yt2Qbbk7VqC

Rent includes Solar and HOA dues!

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Oberlander Way have any available units?
258 Oberlander Way has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 258 Oberlander Way currently offering any rent specials?
258 Oberlander Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Oberlander Way pet-friendly?
No, 258 Oberlander Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fallbrook.
Does 258 Oberlander Way offer parking?
Yes, 258 Oberlander Way does offer parking.
Does 258 Oberlander Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Oberlander Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Oberlander Way have a pool?
Yes, 258 Oberlander Way has a pool.
Does 258 Oberlander Way have accessible units?
No, 258 Oberlander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Oberlander Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Oberlander Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Oberlander Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Oberlander Way does not have units with air conditioning.
