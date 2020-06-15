All apartments in Fallbrook
Location

218 Royal Glen Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 218 Royal Glen Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1623 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
218 Royal Glen Drive Available 09/01/20 Awesome Two Story in Quiet Neighborhood, Right Near Downtown Fallbrook, Close to Everything! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.

This Awesome, Neat, Clean, Tidy Two-Story home is located walking distance to Downtown Fallbrook's darling Main Street, Minutes to Shopping and Conveniences, and ready for a private showing by appt! Close proximity to Camp Pendleton's back gate. Located in a quiet, small, wonderful neighborhood. Santa Margarita hiking trails just a drive down the way, no HOA in this community, and Landscaper Included in Rent!

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths / 1623 Square Feet / Private, Fenced Backyard Area / Attached 2 Car Garage!

It is being offered at $2500 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $2600 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Please note this home has a current tenant residing in it, they are on military stay orders. Until those orders are lifted they will not be able to go, so the move in date is a moving TBD target date, but we can certainly lock it in for and with an accepted applicant to then move in once it has been vacated. As of right now it is looking like they will be out early September and we will continue to update as we know more, Thank you.

A single pet will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 for pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, gas oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

Appliances Not Included are: Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Dryer hook up can be either Gas or Electrical.

Landscaper Included in Rent!

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through FPUD, and Trash service through Fallbrook Refuse EDCO.

This home has central heating and AC (New AC Installed 2017) and is on Sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5448634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

