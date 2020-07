Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel carpet Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport hot tub

Be a part of a luxury gated community in Fairfield. Enjoy our apartments in Fairfield with impeccably designed homes in a prime location. Take a pleasant stroll across the street to shop or visit historic downtown Fairfield, the Solano Mall, and benefit from quick, easy access to interstate 80. Be a part of a neighborhood that truly feels like home. Enjoy our Fairfield CA apartments spacious, carefully thought out floor plans laden with too many extras to list. Call and schedule a tour at our Park Crossing apartments.