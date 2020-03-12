Amenities
776 Montecito Ct. Available 06/16/20 Located in Paradise Valley.... - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Paradise Valley. Available for showing June 16, 2020.
2 Car attached garage, central heating & air. Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, front yard landscaping maintenance, access to community pool area. HOA dues are paid by owner. Small pets negotiable. Minutes away from TAFB, Easy access to freeway, shopping & schools nearby.
CREDIT SCORE REQ: 600+. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(RLNE5814425)