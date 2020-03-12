All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like 776 Montecito Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, CA
/
776 Montecito Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

776 Montecito Ct.

776 Montecito Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

776 Montecito Court, Fairfield, CA 94533

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
776 Montecito Ct. Available 06/16/20 Located in Paradise Valley.... - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Paradise Valley. Available for showing June 16, 2020.
2 Car attached garage, central heating & air. Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, front yard landscaping maintenance, access to community pool area. HOA dues are paid by owner. Small pets negotiable. Minutes away from TAFB, Easy access to freeway, shopping & schools nearby.

CREDIT SCORE REQ: 600+. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5814425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 Montecito Ct. have any available units?
776 Montecito Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield, CA.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 776 Montecito Ct. have?
Some of 776 Montecito Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 776 Montecito Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
776 Montecito Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 Montecito Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 776 Montecito Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 776 Montecito Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 776 Montecito Ct. does offer parking.
Does 776 Montecito Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 776 Montecito Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 Montecito Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 776 Montecito Ct. has a pool.
Does 776 Montecito Ct. have accessible units?
No, 776 Montecito Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 776 Montecito Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 776 Montecito Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd
Fairfield, CA 94533
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street
Fairfield, CA 94533
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms
Fairfield Apartments with ParkingFairfield Cheap Places
Fairfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Roseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Solano Community CollegeCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay