Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

776 Montecito Ct. Available 06/16/20 Located in Paradise Valley.... - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Paradise Valley. Available for showing June 16, 2020.

2 Car attached garage, central heating & air. Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, front yard landscaping maintenance, access to community pool area. HOA dues are paid by owner. Small pets negotiable. Minutes away from TAFB, Easy access to freeway, shopping & schools nearby.



CREDIT SCORE REQ: 600+. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE5814425)