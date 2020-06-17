Amenities

air conditioning fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

635 ASBURY LANE, FAIRFIELD - Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single story located near Fairfield High School. Open floor plan with approx. 1,404 sq. ft. New carpeting. New interior paint. Open living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with dining room. Refrigerator available for tenant use. Central heating and air conditioning. Close to schools, park and shopping. Sorry, no pets. Please call Hong at Kappel and Kappel Property Management to schedule an appt. to view at (707) 429-2994.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1860940)