Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

635 Asbury Lane

635 Asbury Lane · (707) 429-2994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

635 Asbury Lane, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 635 Asbury Lane · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
635 ASBURY LANE, FAIRFIELD - Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single story located near Fairfield High School. Open floor plan with approx. 1,404 sq. ft. New carpeting. New interior paint. Open living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with dining room. Refrigerator available for tenant use. Central heating and air conditioning. Close to schools, park and shopping. Sorry, no pets. Please call Hong at Kappel and Kappel Property Management to schedule an appt. to view at (707) 429-2994.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1860940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Asbury Lane have any available units?
635 Asbury Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Asbury Lane have?
Some of 635 Asbury Lane's amenities include air conditioning, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Asbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
635 Asbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Asbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 635 Asbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 635 Asbury Lane offer parking?
No, 635 Asbury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 635 Asbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Asbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Asbury Lane have a pool?
No, 635 Asbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 635 Asbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 635 Asbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Asbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Asbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
