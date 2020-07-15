Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking hot tub

4712 Brookside Cir Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Cordelia - Spacious and beautiful two story home with many upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with Cherry cabinets and granite counters with a large Island. Cathedral ceilings in the living room and separate family room. One bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bath with heated floors, jetted tub and spa shower! The backyard has a large storage shed, beautiful stamped concrete and a fire pit. RV Parking!



CONTACT DELTA REALTY GROUP 707-425-3263 to schedule an appointment to see this property or if you have any questions.



****Deposit is based on approved credit and or rental history****Price and availability are subject to change with little or no notice****



(RLNE5106184)