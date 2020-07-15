All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4712 Brookside Cir

4712 Brookside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Brookside Circle, Fairfield, CA 94534

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
4712 Brookside Cir Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Cordelia - Spacious and beautiful two story home with many upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with Cherry cabinets and granite counters with a large Island. Cathedral ceilings in the living room and separate family room. One bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bath with heated floors, jetted tub and spa shower! The backyard has a large storage shed, beautiful stamped concrete and a fire pit. RV Parking!

CONTACT DELTA REALTY GROUP 707-425-3263 to schedule an appointment to see this property or if you have any questions.

****Deposit is based on approved credit and or rental history****Price and availability are subject to change with little or no notice****

(RLNE5106184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Brookside Cir have any available units?
4712 Brookside Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield, CA.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Brookside Cir have?
Some of 4712 Brookside Cir's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Brookside Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Brookside Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Brookside Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4712 Brookside Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 4712 Brookside Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Brookside Cir offers parking.
Does 4712 Brookside Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Brookside Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Brookside Cir have a pool?
No, 4712 Brookside Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Brookside Cir have accessible units?
No, 4712 Brookside Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Brookside Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Brookside Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
