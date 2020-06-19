All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated June 16 2020 at 12:42 AM

4544 Crimson Clover Drive

4544 Crimson Clover Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1760628
Location

4544 Crimson Clover Drive, Fairfield, CA 94534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning home in Cordelia. 4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths with a formal living room, family room that is open to dinning and kitchen area, with gas fireplace (7 point surround sound speakers included and wired to a central entertainment area), and upstairs bonus/loft. Kitchen is beautiful with stainless appliances (refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven, dishwasher included) and granite counter tops. Laundry room is upstairs (machines not included). This home has a Master Suite on the first floor and another right above it on the second floor, and the other two bedrooms are very spacious and share a large bathroom upstairs. Garden is pretty with a low maintenance landscape and a large back patio. Great neighborhood, near freeway access, schools, and open space.Due to 3rd party listings please refer to our website www.esteyrealestate.com for the accurate information.
~Must start rental agreement within 2 weeks of application approval.
~Insurance Required

https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2741778

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Crimson Clover Drive have any available units?
4544 Crimson Clover Drive has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Crimson Clover Drive have?
Some of 4544 Crimson Clover Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Crimson Clover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Crimson Clover Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Crimson Clover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 Crimson Clover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4544 Crimson Clover Drive offer parking?
No, 4544 Crimson Clover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4544 Crimson Clover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Crimson Clover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Crimson Clover Drive have a pool?
No, 4544 Crimson Clover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4544 Crimson Clover Drive have accessible units?
No, 4544 Crimson Clover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Crimson Clover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 Crimson Clover Drive has units with dishwashers.
