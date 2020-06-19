4544 Crimson Clover Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Stunning home in Cordelia. 4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths with a formal living room, family room that is open to dinning and kitchen area, with gas fireplace (7 point surround sound speakers included and wired to a central entertainment area), and upstairs bonus/loft. Kitchen is beautiful with stainless appliances (refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven, dishwasher included) and granite counter tops. Laundry room is upstairs (machines not included). This home has a Master Suite on the first floor and another right above it on the second floor, and the other two bedrooms are very spacious and share a large bathroom upstairs. Garden is pretty with a low maintenance landscape and a large back patio. Great neighborhood, near freeway access, schools, and open space.Due to 3rd party listings please refer to our website www.esteyrealestate.com for the accurate information.

~Must start rental agreement within 2 weeks of application approval.

~Insurance Required



https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2741778



Contact us to schedule a showing.