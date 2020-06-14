70 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Quail Hollow Court
4640 Quail Hollow Court, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Charming single story home in Fair Oaks with all appliances included. This home sits on a corner lot, with a landscaped front and back yard. There is wood style flooring throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7619 Kreth Rd
7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2384 sqft
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft * One of the master suite is Downstairs * 2 Car Garage attach * Bamboo floor * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Birdcage Heights
10 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
$1,049
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Larchmont Sunriver
1 Unit Available
1632 Klamath River Drive
1632 Klamath River Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1312 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Rancho Cordova! This spacious home features wood floors with a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Johnson Ranch
20 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,555
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cirby Side
5 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
2 Units Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
9 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Greenwood
3 Units Available
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1140 sqft
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fair Oaks, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

