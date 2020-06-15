Amenities

7626 Southcliff Drive Available 06/01/20 7626 Southcliff Drive - All of the appliances in the home are almost brand new, as well as flooring, countertops, light fixtures, and more! There is an almost new hot tub that is shared with the neighbor, and a creek runs through the rear of the property. The backyard is an orchard with 6 apple trees, 2 plum trees, 2 apricot trees, 2 lemon trees, 2 orange trees, 2 peach trees, 1 fig trees. On the far side of the creek is an area of native Ca trees & bushes & wild-life. The home is close to the American River & Sac Waldorf School. The owner will be providing a hot tub that will be shared between the two units. Tenant will be responsible for landscaping in their fenced in yard. Two parking spots are included at the bottom of the driveway. A video walk through of the home is available upon request.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4086071)