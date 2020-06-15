All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:58 AM

7626 Southcliff Drive

7626 Southcliff Dr · (916) 435-2424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7626 Southcliff Dr, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7626 Southcliff Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
7626 Southcliff Drive Available 06/01/20 7626 Southcliff Drive - All of the appliances in the home are almost brand new, as well as flooring, countertops, light fixtures, and more! There is an almost new hot tub that is shared with the neighbor, and a creek runs through the rear of the property. The backyard is an orchard with 6 apple trees, 2 plum trees, 2 apricot trees, 2 lemon trees, 2 orange trees, 2 peach trees, 1 fig trees. On the far side of the creek is an area of native Ca trees & bushes & wild-life. The home is close to the American River & Sac Waldorf School. The owner will be providing a hot tub that will be shared between the two units. Tenant will be responsible for landscaping in their fenced in yard. Two parking spots are included at the bottom of the driveway. A video walk through of the home is available upon request.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4086071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 Southcliff Drive have any available units?
7626 Southcliff Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7626 Southcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7626 Southcliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 Southcliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7626 Southcliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 7626 Southcliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7626 Southcliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 7626 Southcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7626 Southcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 Southcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 7626 Southcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7626 Southcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 7626 Southcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 Southcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7626 Southcliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7626 Southcliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7626 Southcliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
