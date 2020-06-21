All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7619 Kreth Rd

7619 Kreth Road · No Longer Available
Location

7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft
* One of the master suite is Downstairs
* 2 Car Garage attach
* Bamboo floor
* Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.

Equipped with working appliances such as:
* Stove/Oven/Dishwasher/Hood-Range
* Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer (Note: provided but no warranty to replace or repair.)

IMPORTANT THINGS FOR YOU TO CONSIDER:
* Rent $2,600.00
* Security Deposit $3,00.00
* Application Fee $45.00
* Renter's Insurance is required
* Tenants pay ALL Utilities
* Smoking NOT allowed.
* Tenants pay their Own Cable
* Small Pets Negotiable ($30.00 pet rent p/pet p/month)

REQUIREMENTS:
* Credit score of minimum 650.
* 5 years of good rental history.
* Monthly income of three (3) times the rent amount.

Cross-Street: San Juan Ave.

Apply here under 'Search Rentals': https://keyrentersacramento.com/

(RLNE5838876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 Kreth Rd have any available units?
7619 Kreth Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, CA.
What amenities does 7619 Kreth Rd have?
Some of 7619 Kreth Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 Kreth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Kreth Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Kreth Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7619 Kreth Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 7619 Kreth Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7619 Kreth Rd does offer parking.
Does 7619 Kreth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7619 Kreth Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Kreth Rd have a pool?
No, 7619 Kreth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Kreth Rd have accessible units?
No, 7619 Kreth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 Kreth Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7619 Kreth Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7619 Kreth Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7619 Kreth Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
