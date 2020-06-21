7619 Kreth Rd

Amenities
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft
* One of the master suite is Downstairs
* 2 Car Garage attach
* Bamboo floor
* Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
Equipped with working appliances such as:
* Stove/Oven/Dishwasher/Hood-Range
* Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer (Note: provided but no warranty to replace or repair.)
IMPORTANT THINGS FOR YOU TO CONSIDER:
* Rent $2,600.00
* Security Deposit $3,00.00
* Application Fee $45.00
* Renter's Insurance is required
* Tenants pay ALL Utilities
* Smoking NOT allowed.
* Tenants pay their Own Cable
* Small Pets Negotiable ($30.00 pet rent p/pet p/month)
REQUIREMENTS:
* Credit score of minimum 650.
* 5 years of good rental history.
* Monthly income of three (3) times the rent amount.
Cross-Street: San Juan Ave.
Apply here under 'Search Rentals': https://keyrentersacramento.com/
(RLNE5838876)