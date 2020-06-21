7619 Kreth Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft

* One of the master suite is Downstairs

* 2 Car Garage attach

* Bamboo floor

* Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.



Equipped with working appliances such as:

* Stove/Oven/Dishwasher/Hood-Range

* Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer (Note: provided but no warranty to replace or repair.)



IMPORTANT THINGS FOR YOU TO CONSIDER:

* Rent $2,600.00

* Security Deposit $3,00.00

* Application Fee $45.00

* Renter's Insurance is required

* Tenants pay ALL Utilities

* Smoking NOT allowed.

* Tenants pay their Own Cable

* Small Pets Negotiable ($30.00 pet rent p/pet p/month)



REQUIREMENTS:

* Credit score of minimum 650.

* 5 years of good rental history.

* Monthly income of three (3) times the rent amount.



Cross-Street: San Juan Ave.



Apply here under 'Search Rentals': https://keyrentersacramento.com/



(RLNE5838876)