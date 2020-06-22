All apartments in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks, CA
4640 Quail Hollow Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4640 Quail Hollow Court

4640 Quail Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

4640 Quail Hollow Court, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming single story home in Fair Oaks with all appliances included. This home sits on a corner lot, with a landscaped front and back yard. There is wood style flooring throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms. The home is located in a neighborhood, near Phoenix Park.

Owner pays for landscape service, sewer and trash and a portion of the water (resident responsible for overages). Square footage where listed is only an approximate.

A 12-month lease is required. Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits.

Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau company. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Quail Hollow Court have any available units?
4640 Quail Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, CA.
Is 4640 Quail Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Quail Hollow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Quail Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Quail Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Quail Hollow Court offer parking?
No, 4640 Quail Hollow Court does not offer parking.
Does 4640 Quail Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 Quail Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Quail Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 4640 Quail Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Quail Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 4640 Quail Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Quail Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 Quail Hollow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4640 Quail Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4640 Quail Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
