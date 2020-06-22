4640 Quail Hollow Court

Amenities

Charming single story home in Fair Oaks with all appliances included. This home sits on a corner lot, with a landscaped front and back yard. There is wood style flooring throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms. The home is located in a neighborhood, near Phoenix Park.



Owner pays for landscape service, sewer and trash and a portion of the water (resident responsible for overages). Square footage where listed is only an approximate.



A 12-month lease is required. Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits.



Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau company. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 6/15/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.