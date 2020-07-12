192 Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Emeryville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
8 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,989
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
10 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,038
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,186
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
9 Units Available
Longfellow
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Longfellow
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
1 Unit Available
Central Emeryville
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
2 Commodore Drive #287
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Commodore Drive #287 Available 08/08/20 one Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
4 Anchor Drive #432
4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,050
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Condo Available! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville marina, close to an urban setting: 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, green belts and

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Emeryville
36 Loop 22
36 Loop 22, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
950 sqft
36 Loop 22 Available 08/08/20 Stylish 2/2 townhouse on highly sought-after Doyle Street in Emeryville! - Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for showing information. The condo is occupied until the end of July.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
5 Admiral Drive #209
5 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,950
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Admiral Drive #209 Available 07/15/20 Lovely remodeled studio condo with a courtyard view at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!! Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Triangle
1074 45th Street
1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! Video Walkthrough: https://www.dropbox.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Triangle
1121 40th St Apt 4405
1121 40th Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville 1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
903 sqft
Lovely and FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath with a view at Bridgewater in Emeryville! - 6400 Christie Ave #3303 Emeryville, CA 94608 Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for viewing information.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
8 Commodore Drive, #258
8 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Commodore Drive, #258 Available 08/07/20 Partial Water View - Hard Flooring & Upgraded Kitchen - Walk to the Water from your Patio - Available August 8, 2020. Text or Call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Rare upgraded apartment in Watergate.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Central Emeryville
81 Emery Bay Drive
81 Emery Bay Drive, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
813 sqft
cozy and quiet lower end unit 1 deeded car port space 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Washer and Dryer hookup in unit rent includes Water

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Emeryville
1336 Powell Street
1336 Powell Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,500 Deposit: $3,700 Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
6363 Christie Avenue #1107
6363 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1144 sqft
Luxurious Unique, Spacious And Remodeled With Panoramic Views Of The Bay - Text or call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421-6994! High-rise ?living with a million-dollar view! This condo apartment has been remodeled layout to offer you 2 bedroom?s and 2

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
4 Commodore Drive #340
4 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
617 sqft
UPDATED! One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Central Emeryville
1500 Park Ave
1500 Park Avenue, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1181 sqft
This gorgeous, fully-furnished, 1400 square foot, first-floor loft is appropriately named "Sanctuary 109".

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
2 Admiral Drive #375
2 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,895
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Affordable Studio at Watergate - Text or Call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
City Guide for Emeryville, CA

Emeryville is home to Shellmound, which is a huge deposit of shellfish and other animal remains left over from the meals of ancient Native Americans. This archaeological marvel was formed by a settlement that is thought to have begun more than 2,800 years ago. Adding to Shellmound with your own leftovers is frowned upon.

Emeryville is often considered a neighborhood in Oakland, but is actually its own city. With its San Francisco Bay coastline and easy access to the Bay Bridge, University of California and Berkeley, Emeryville is not like most small towns. Though having only 10,080 people in the 2010 census, the city is growing fast, and is home to an impressive list of nationally known businesses, including Jamba Juice, Peet's Coffee and Tea, Clif Bar, Novartis and Pixar Animation Studios. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Emeryville, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Emeryville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

