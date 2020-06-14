/
1 bedroom apartments
345 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA
The Hill
Pier at Sausalito
120 Bulkley Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
700 sqft
Welcome Home to The Pier.
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
86 Marion Avenue
86 Marion Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 All New 1 Bedroom Home w/ Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 297270 Renovated to the Studs , All New Cozy Retreat High on Hill in South Sausalito, Nestled in Live Ca Oak Trees 10 minutes from SF , miles away from the Hustle &
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,589
605 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,417
589 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Presidio National Park
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
655 sqft
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Russian Hill
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,195
571 sqft
Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill.
Russian Hill
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,195
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Outer Richmond
390 29th Avenue Apartments
390 29th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
719 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with bay windows and in-unit laundry. Easy access to public transportation. Gated entry. Near the eateries and shops in the Richmond District. Close to Baker Beach and Golden Gate Park.
Inner Richmond
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
669 sqft
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is home to Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops.
Russian Hill
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
721 sqft
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
Pacific Heights
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,095
708 sqft
This 1961 mid-century modern building lies in the coveted Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Marina District
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,095
413 sqft
A modern, pet-friendly apartment complex in San Francisco's ultra trendy Marina District. Close to Aquatic Park and Fort Mason. Rooms have bathtubs, carpets, and hardwood floors. Lobby and garage.
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park
2828 Geary
2828 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,095
548 sqft
Pet-friendly living in historic community. Hardwood and tile flooring, updated windows, some appliances included. Garage parking. Easy walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, local transit. Near schools, parks, UCSF Mount Zion Campus, Kaiser-Permanente Medical Center.
Russian Hill
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,200
862 sqft
Located on Russian Hill, near Lombard Street. Restored Old San Francisco building with old-world charm. Units have hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. Many have sweeping city views. Underground parking available. Gym and laundry.
Russian Hill
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
660 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.
Pacific Heights
2295 Vallejo Street #308
2295 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
615 sqft
2295 Vallejo Street #308 Available 07/01/20 Pacific Heights 1BR with GGB Views and Parking - Prime Pacific Heights unit with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay through floor to ceiling windows.
Union Street
1463 Lombard St
1463 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,995
800 sqft
1463 Lombard Unit # 305 - Property Id: 293485 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment available at 1463 Lombard apartment for $3995 including heat, water, garbage and WiFi.
Inner Richmond
5415 California Street Unit 3
5415 California Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
935 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020, or call us at 425 321 0364
Inner Richmond
578 9th Avenue
578 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
500 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 1 bed/1 bath with great morning light. The unit has a full sized kitchen and bathroom with modern fixtures and appliances, and tile/wood floors.
Pacific Heights
1818 Broadway Street #401
1818 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
700 sqft
Spacious Pacific Heights 1 bedroom Condo with balcony! - Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VNUUgHusCbp&mls=1 Available furnished or Unfurnished Comfort awaits you at this comfortable Pac Heights 1 bedroom condominium.
