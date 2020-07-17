All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8757 Tom Thumb Ct

8757 Tom Thumb Court · (916) 479-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8757 Tom Thumb Court, Elk Grove, CA 95624
Camden Passage West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8757 Tom Thumb Ct · Avail. now

$2,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Camden Passage - Pool - This home is located in the very desirable area of Camden Passage across street from Greenbelt & Lake! Executive Home w/ top of the line upgrades! The 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has cherry wood built-ins throughout, full bathroom & bedroom downstairs. The amazing kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of counter space & cabinets and a pantry, let us not forget the loft upstairs that is lined on 2 walls with built-in bookshelves. The tastefully landscaped front & back yards include a swimming pool with a waterfall.

Landscaping service - To be paid by tenant
Pool Service - To he paid by tenant
Lease term - 1 year
Utility Charge - Flat fee $180/month

Please express your interest online and fill out your information in the form of a guest card on the website you are viewing this on. This is the best way to contact us.
Please email questions not related to the showing schedule regarding the property to Rent@stanleyrei.com

(RLNE4496864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8757 Tom Thumb Ct have any available units?
8757 Tom Thumb Ct has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8757 Tom Thumb Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8757 Tom Thumb Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8757 Tom Thumb Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8757 Tom Thumb Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 8757 Tom Thumb Ct offer parking?
No, 8757 Tom Thumb Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8757 Tom Thumb Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8757 Tom Thumb Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8757 Tom Thumb Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8757 Tom Thumb Ct has a pool.
Does 8757 Tom Thumb Ct have accessible units?
No, 8757 Tom Thumb Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8757 Tom Thumb Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8757 Tom Thumb Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8757 Tom Thumb Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8757 Tom Thumb Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
