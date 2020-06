Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Elk Grove Condo - This 2 bed 2 bath is conveniently located in Elk Grove and has it all. Unit includes a 1st floor bedroom and bath with all other living spaces on the 2nd floor. Many upgrades throughout this great home to include tile floors, ceiling fans, window coverings and more. This one will not last so you better move quickly.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3520300)