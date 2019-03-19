All apartments in El Segundo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

695 WASHINGTON

695 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

695 Washington Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled home is ready to move right in. New flooring, recessed lighting, paint, smoothed walls and ceiling and more. Directly across the street from the Oxford Basin Wildlife Sanctuary which has recently undergone a $13,000,000 renovation with walking paths, observation areas and wildlife-friendly lighting! It's just minutes to beaches, harbor, Venice canals, Abbot Kinney, the bike path and sits in the heart of Washington row's best restaurants. Enter through a beautiful family room with volume ceilings and skylights. The family room opens to the living room, dining room and kitchen - great flow for entertaining. The living room features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has been nicely updated with granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs and 2 enclosed balconies. There is ample storage throughout the home and extra storage in the attached, 2 car garage with direct access, workbenches and dual pane windows. Contact Listing Agent, Denise Fast, for a personal showing. 310.578.5414 / soldfast@denisefast.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 WASHINGTON have any available units?
695 WASHINGTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 695 WASHINGTON have?
Some of 695 WASHINGTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 WASHINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
695 WASHINGTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 WASHINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 695 WASHINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 695 WASHINGTON offer parking?
Yes, 695 WASHINGTON does offer parking.
Does 695 WASHINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 695 WASHINGTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 WASHINGTON have a pool?
No, 695 WASHINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 695 WASHINGTON have accessible units?
No, 695 WASHINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 695 WASHINGTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 695 WASHINGTON has units with dishwashers.
Does 695 WASHINGTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 WASHINGTON does not have units with air conditioning.
