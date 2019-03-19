695 WASHINGTON

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully remodeled home is ready to move right in. New flooring, recessed lighting, paint, smoothed walls and ceiling and more. Directly across the street from the Oxford Basin Wildlife Sanctuary which has recently undergone a $13,000,000 renovation with walking paths, observation areas and wildlife-friendly lighting! It's just minutes to beaches, harbor, Venice canals, Abbot Kinney, the bike path and sits in the heart of Washington row's best restaurants. Enter through a beautiful family room with volume ceilings and skylights. The family room opens to the living room, dining room and kitchen - great flow for entertaining. The living room features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has been nicely updated with granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs and 2 enclosed balconies. There is ample storage throughout the home and extra storage in the attached, 2 car garage with direct access, workbenches and dual pane windows. Contact Listing Agent, Denise Fast, for a personal showing. 310.578.5414 / soldfast@denisefast.com