542 E Imperial Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New Construction in El Segundo, Waypointe community. This gorgeous modern townhouse has 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath. Light color wide plank laminate hardwood floors at kitchen and living area. Each bedroom has own bathroom. Large kitchen island, granite countertop, and top of the line appliances. Tankless water heater, roof top deck. 2 car attached garage.

Exclusively located within a private community in the heart of El Segundo, close to the excitement of downtown El Segundo's shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment, Silicon Beach employers, excellent schools and so much more. Move in ready!