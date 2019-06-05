All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 542 E Imperial Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
542 E Imperial Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

542 E Imperial Avenue

542 E Imperial Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

542 E Imperial Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction in El Segundo, Waypointe community. This gorgeous modern townhouse has 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath. Light color wide plank laminate hardwood floors at kitchen and living area. Each bedroom has own bathroom. Large kitchen island, granite countertop, and top of the line appliances. Tankless water heater, roof top deck. 2 car attached garage.
Exclusively located within a private community in the heart of El Segundo, close to the excitement of downtown El Segundo's shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment, Silicon Beach employers, excellent schools and so much more. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 E Imperial Avenue have any available units?
542 E Imperial Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 542 E Imperial Avenue have?
Some of 542 E Imperial Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 E Imperial Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
542 E Imperial Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 E Imperial Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 542 E Imperial Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 542 E Imperial Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 542 E Imperial Avenue offers parking.
Does 542 E Imperial Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 E Imperial Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 E Imperial Avenue have a pool?
No, 542 E Imperial Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 542 E Imperial Avenue have accessible units?
No, 542 E Imperial Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 542 E Imperial Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 E Imperial Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 542 E Imperial Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 E Imperial Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles