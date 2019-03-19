All apartments in El Segundo

Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Hillcrest Street

400 Hillcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 Hillcrest Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in El Segundo Minutes from Beach! - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY 12/21/18 from 1:30-2PM

A unique opportunity to lease a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Executive Home on a quiet cul-de-sac in El Segundo. The perfect opportunity for a family needing long term housing or shorter term executive housing. Seize the opportunity to have children attend one of the highest rated public school systems in the state! Located in a quiet neighborhood, enjoy a short walk to the beach, and just blocks from quaint shops and restaurants in downtown El Segundo. Convenient access to LAX, the Metro Green Line, 105/405 Freeways, and centrally located with easy access to the Westside/Playa Vista and the rest of the South Bay all the way to Long Beach and Downtown Los Angeles.

Property Features:
- Newly renovated throughout
- Three large bedrooms, including master suite
- Beautiful office with built in appointments and safe
- Cedar closets throughout
- Full bathroom with sunken tub upstairs
- Recently upgraded kitchen with refrigerator, built-in oven, cooktop and breakfast nook
- Dining Room
- Gas log fireplace in a large living room
- Stunning views of El Segundo and the Westside
- Beautiful backyard
- Two car garage with workshop and laundry room
- Pet friendly

Please contact Daisy at (310) 606-5894 Ext. 408, for more info.

(RLNE4537458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Hillcrest Street have any available units?
400 Hillcrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 400 Hillcrest Street have?
Some of 400 Hillcrest Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Hillcrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 Hillcrest Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Hillcrest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Hillcrest Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 Hillcrest Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 Hillcrest Street does offer parking.
Does 400 Hillcrest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Hillcrest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Hillcrest Street have a pool?
No, 400 Hillcrest Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 Hillcrest Street have accessible units?
No, 400 Hillcrest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Hillcrest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Hillcrest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Hillcrest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Hillcrest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
