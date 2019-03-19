400 Hillcrest Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in El Segundo Minutes from Beach! - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY 12/21/18 from 1:30-2PM



A unique opportunity to lease a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Executive Home on a quiet cul-de-sac in El Segundo. The perfect opportunity for a family needing long term housing or shorter term executive housing. Seize the opportunity to have children attend one of the highest rated public school systems in the state! Located in a quiet neighborhood, enjoy a short walk to the beach, and just blocks from quaint shops and restaurants in downtown El Segundo. Convenient access to LAX, the Metro Green Line, 105/405 Freeways, and centrally located with easy access to the Westside/Playa Vista and the rest of the South Bay all the way to Long Beach and Downtown Los Angeles.



Property Features:

- Newly renovated throughout

- Three large bedrooms, including master suite

- Beautiful office with built in appointments and safe

- Cedar closets throughout

- Full bathroom with sunken tub upstairs

- Recently upgraded kitchen with refrigerator, built-in oven, cooktop and breakfast nook

- Dining Room

- Gas log fireplace in a large living room

- Stunning views of El Segundo and the Westside

- Beautiful backyard

- Two car garage with workshop and laundry room

- Pet friendly



Please contact Daisy at (310) 606-5894 Ext. 408, for more info.



