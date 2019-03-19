400 Hillcrest Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in El Segundo Minutes from Beach! - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY 12/21/18 from 1:30-2PM
A unique opportunity to lease a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Executive Home on a quiet cul-de-sac in El Segundo. The perfect opportunity for a family needing long term housing or shorter term executive housing. Seize the opportunity to have children attend one of the highest rated public school systems in the state! Located in a quiet neighborhood, enjoy a short walk to the beach, and just blocks from quaint shops and restaurants in downtown El Segundo. Convenient access to LAX, the Metro Green Line, 105/405 Freeways, and centrally located with easy access to the Westside/Playa Vista and the rest of the South Bay all the way to Long Beach and Downtown Los Angeles.
Property Features:
- Newly renovated throughout
- Three large bedrooms, including master suite
- Beautiful office with built in appointments and safe
- Cedar closets throughout
- Full bathroom with sunken tub upstairs
- Recently upgraded kitchen with refrigerator, built-in oven, cooktop and breakfast nook
- Dining Room
- Gas log fireplace in a large living room
- Stunning views of El Segundo and the Westside
- Beautiful backyard
- Two car garage with workshop and laundry room
- Pet friendly
Please contact Daisy at (310) 606-5894 Ext. 408, for more info.
(RLNE4537458)