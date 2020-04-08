4418 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731 El Monte Airport
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice renovated home at a quiet street. This gated back house has 3 bedroom 2bath. Newer wood floor, kitchen appliances, Split A/C & heat. Inside Laundry, 2 car garage. Very bright & airy. Free street overnight parking in City of El Monte.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
