4418 Tyler
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:09 PM

4418 Tyler

4418 Tyler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4418 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731
El Monte Airport

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Nice renovated home at a quiet street. This gated back house has 3 bedroom 2bath. Newer wood floor, kitchen appliances, Split A/C & heat. Inside Laundry, 2 car garage. Very bright & airy. Free street overnight parking in City of El Monte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

4418 Tyler doesn't have any available units at this time.
Some of 4418 Tyler's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated.
4418 Tyler isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 4418 Tyler is not pet friendly.
Yes, 4418 Tyler does offer parking.
No, 4418 Tyler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 4418 Tyler does not have a pool.
No, 4418 Tyler does not have accessible units.
No, 4418 Tyler does not have units with dishwashers.
Yes, 4418 Tyler has units with air conditioning.
