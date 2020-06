Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great single house features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths PLUS office area. Spacious living room and dining area with laminated floors. Beautiful new kitchen with tile countertop and lots of cabinets, new appliances, stove, dishwasher & refrigerator. Laundry area inside the house and new windows throughout. Back concrete patio perfect for your weekend family BBQ's. Large front yard with driveway for parking for one car.