11125 McGirk Avenue

Amenities

granite counters fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities bbq/grill

This lovely 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, 1886sqft PUD is located in a gated 3 unit community and in a desirable North El Monte location.

Close to all amenities, it is conveniently located but yet extremely quiet at the same time. This home features high ceiling, granite

counter tops, large living room with a fireplace, and 4 large bedrooms plus a den upstairs. An open floor plan, a freshly repainted

interior.This house provides an ideal settings for a small family. Back yard space is perfect for hosting family and friends for a BBQ. The carpet in 2nd floor will be replaced and the house will be deep-clean before you move in. This is a MUST SEE!