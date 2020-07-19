3615 Powers Ct

Amenities
Beautiful Single Story Home - Welcome home to a stunning El Dorado Hills home! Featuring a spacious open floor plan, formal dining room / office / great room / fireplace / dining nook / and side bar. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, large Master suite with walk in closet, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub and standalone shower. Amazing mountain top views while situated on a corner lot with a minimal maintenance updated front yard and unfenced back yard.
This home comes with partial furnishings, washer / dryer and refrigerator
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5909799)