All apartments in El Dorado Hills
Find more places like 3615 Powers Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Dorado Hills, CA
/
3615 Powers Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3615 Powers Ct

3615 Powers Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Dorado Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3615 Powers Court, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Single Story Home - Welcome home to a stunning El Dorado Hills home! Featuring a spacious open floor plan, formal dining room / office / great room / fireplace / dining nook / and side bar. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, large Master suite with walk in closet, dual vanity sinks, soaking tub and standalone shower. Amazing mountain top views while situated on a corner lot with a minimal maintenance updated front yard and unfenced back yard.

This home comes with partial furnishings, washer / dryer and refrigerator

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Powers Ct have any available units?
3615 Powers Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Dorado Hills, CA.
What amenities does 3615 Powers Ct have?
Some of 3615 Powers Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Powers Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Powers Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Powers Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Powers Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Dorado Hills.
Does 3615 Powers Ct offer parking?
No, 3615 Powers Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3615 Powers Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 Powers Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Powers Ct have a pool?
No, 3615 Powers Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Powers Ct have accessible units?
No, 3615 Powers Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Powers Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Powers Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Powers Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Powers Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd
El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Similar Pages

El Dorado Hills 1 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills 2 Bedrooms
El Dorado Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Balconies
El Dorado Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CA
Antelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CA
Linda, CAMarysville, CAFlorin, CANevada City, CALemon Hill, CAAuburn, CALake Wildwood, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAWoodland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University