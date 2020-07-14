All apartments in El Dorado Hills
LeSarra
LeSarra

2230 Valley View Pkwy · (916) 694-0632
Location

2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0736 · Avail. now

$2,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 0732 · Avail. now

$2,440

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 0626 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LeSarra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
2013 STELLAR AWARD FOR PROPERTY OF THE YEARFind everything you need when you make your home at LeSarra. Offering designer condo-level finishes and amenities, our community of luxury apartment homes provides a lifestyle that is unparalleled throughout prestigious El Dorado Hills. Discover spacious floor plans featuring open concept and gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops and sleek stainless steel appliances. Begin and end your day savoring fresh air on your private patio or balcony. Enjoy the close proximity to top-rated schools, exceptional restaurants and fine shopping of not only your immediate neighborhood, but all of El Dorado Hills and Sacramento with easy access to Highway I-50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LeSarra have any available units?
LeSarra has 4 units available starting at $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does LeSarra have?
Some of LeSarra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LeSarra currently offering any rent specials?
LeSarra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LeSarra pet-friendly?
Yes, LeSarra is pet friendly.
Does LeSarra offer parking?
Yes, LeSarra offers parking.
Does LeSarra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LeSarra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LeSarra have a pool?
Yes, LeSarra has a pool.
Does LeSarra have accessible units?
Yes, LeSarra has accessible units.
Does LeSarra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LeSarra has units with dishwashers.
Does LeSarra have units with air conditioning?
Yes, LeSarra has units with air conditioning.
