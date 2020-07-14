Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access

2013 STELLAR AWARD FOR PROPERTY OF THE YEARFind everything you need when you make your home at LeSarra. Offering designer condo-level finishes and amenities, our community of luxury apartment homes provides a lifestyle that is unparalleled throughout prestigious El Dorado Hills. Discover spacious floor plans featuring open concept and gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops and sleek stainless steel appliances. Begin and end your day savoring fresh air on your private patio or balcony. Enjoy the close proximity to top-rated schools, exceptional restaurants and fine shopping of not only your immediate neighborhood, but all of El Dorado Hills and Sacramento with easy access to Highway I-50.