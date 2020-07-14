Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LeSarra.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
2013 STELLAR AWARD FOR PROPERTY OF THE YEARFind everything you need when you make your home at LeSarra. Offering designer condo-level finishes and amenities, our community of luxury apartment homes provides a lifestyle that is unparalleled throughout prestigious El Dorado Hills. Discover spacious floor plans featuring open concept and gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops and sleek stainless steel appliances. Begin and end your day savoring fresh air on your private patio or balcony. Enjoy the close proximity to top-rated schools, exceptional restaurants and fine shopping of not only your immediate neighborhood, but all of El Dorado Hills and Sacramento with easy access to Highway I-50.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)