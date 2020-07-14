Amenities

Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind. Each apartment offers spacious floor plans and the best amenities like granite countertops, vinyl wood plank flooring, patios and balconies, stunning hillside views, and stainless steel appliances. Our community features include a seasonally heated pool, full-sized jacuzzi spa, dry sauna, sports court, car wash station, and so much more. Our pet-friendly apartments are located near great shopping places, fantastic entertainment, and lovely dining spots. Schedule a tour of our El Dorado Apartments for rent and see what our residents are raving about.