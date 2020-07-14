All apartments in El Dorado Hills
Sterling Ranch

965 Wilson Blvd · (916) 915-0436
Location

965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0931 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,597

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,774

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
trash valet
valet service
24hr maintenance
basketball court
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
wine room
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind. Each apartment offers spacious floor plans and the best amenities like granite countertops, vinyl wood plank flooring, patios and balconies, stunning hillside views, and stainless steel appliances. Our community features include a seasonally heated pool, full-sized jacuzzi spa, dry sauna, sports court, car wash station, and so much more. Our pet-friendly apartments are located near great shopping places, fantastic entertainment, and lovely dining spots. Schedule a tour of our El Dorado Apartments for rent and see what our residents are raving about.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $400 for 1 bedroom, $500 for 2 bedrooms, $600 for 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: Prorated rents are due upon move in along with any deposits.
Additional: $25 valet waste
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 for first pet, $250 for second pet
fee: $30 per pet per month
limit: 2
rent: See "Pet Fee"
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit, Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open parking, first come first serve. Garages available to rent at $100/month on a month to month basis. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Homes have additional storage on balcony area as well as linen and entry closets. Garages can be used for storage so long as a vehicle can still park in them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Ranch have any available units?
Sterling Ranch has 3 units available starting at $1,597 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sterling Ranch have?
Some of Sterling Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Ranch offers parking.
Does Sterling Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sterling Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Ranch has a pool.
Does Sterling Ranch have accessible units?
No, Sterling Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does Sterling Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sterling Ranch has units with air conditioning.
