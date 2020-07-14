Sterling Ranch

Lease Length: 1-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $400 for 1 bedroom, $500 for 2 bedrooms, $600 for 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: Prorated rents are due upon move in along with any deposits.
Additional: $25 valet waste
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 for first pet, $250 for second pet
fee: $30 per pet per month
limit: 2
rent: See "Pet Fee"
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit, Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open parking, first come first serve. Garages available to rent at $100/month on a month to month basis. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Homes have additional storage on balcony area as well as linen and entry closets. Garages can be used for storage so long as a vehicle can still park in them.