Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Lake Forest

3025 Village Center Dr · (916) 619-1560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0808 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 1907 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 2208 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
guest suite
internet access
lobby
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.

Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style. Our residents enjoy a peaceful and luxurious lifestyle in beautiful El Dorado Hills.

Lake Forest is ideally located-high on a wooded knoll, above the fog, in prestigious El Dorado Hills-just minutes from Folsom Lake Recreation Area, major shopping, fine dining and entertainment.

Lake Forest offers the ultimate in town and country living with award-winning architecture, resort-style amenities, and five-star service.

These are but a few of the extraordinary features that sets Lake Forest apart from the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. open lot, detached garage $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Forest have any available units?
Lake Forest has 3 units available starting at $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lake Forest have?
Some of Lake Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Forest is pet friendly.
Does Lake Forest offer parking?
Yes, Lake Forest offers parking.
Does Lake Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Forest have a pool?
Yes, Lake Forest has a pool.
Does Lake Forest have accessible units?
No, Lake Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, Lake Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
