Lake Forest

Lease Length: 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. open lot, detached garage $125/month.