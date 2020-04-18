All apartments in El Cerrito
Find more places like 1744 Wesley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cerrito, CA
/
1744 Wesley Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1744 Wesley Ave

1744 Wesley Avenue · (510) 858-6711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Cerrito
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1744 Wesley Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1744 Wesley Ave · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BD/2BA EL CERRITO BAY VIEW HOME! - Panoramic City and Bay Views (Bay Bridge and Gold Gate) You can see from Downtown Oakland to San Francisco and to Marin, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths over 2320 square feet large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with Views, Large Family or Rumpus room with separate entrance for bonus living area, Large 2 car garage, Beautiful landscaped with gorgeous backyard retreat and lanai.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call Gary Torretta at (510) 758-5550 or reply to torretta@pacbell.net

Looking for a different rental? Visit www.spre.com/our-rentals

OFFERED AT $4350 PER MONTH, DEPOSIT OF $4350.

(RLNE5351971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Wesley Ave have any available units?
1744 Wesley Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1744 Wesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Wesley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Wesley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1744 Wesley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cerrito.
Does 1744 Wesley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1744 Wesley Ave does offer parking.
Does 1744 Wesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 Wesley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Wesley Ave have a pool?
No, 1744 Wesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Wesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1744 Wesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Wesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1744 Wesley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1744 Wesley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1744 Wesley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1744 Wesley Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza
El Cerrito, CA 94530

Similar Pages

El Cerrito 1 BedroomsEl Cerrito 2 Bedrooms
El Cerrito Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEl Cerrito Apartments with Parking
El Cerrito Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA
Ashland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAEast Foothills, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity