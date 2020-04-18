Amenities

Spacious end unit in peaceful community with central courtyard and mature landscaping. This sunny condo has 2 bedrooms (one with private balcony), 1 updated bath, an open floor plan, and laundry within the unit. Conveniently located within a block of BART. Close to shops, and easy access to freeway. Situated within Lexington Gardens; a beautiful brown shingle building with only 14 units. Freshly painted inside (2020), new carpet (2020), new light fixtures and designer touches (2020). Designated parking space in gated garage along with additional, secure storage for the unit. Zoned for top-performing Madera Elementary School.This 911 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1991. Nearby schools include Summit Public School K2, St John The Baptist and Hb6 Christian Academy. The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Giovanni's Produce & Grocery and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Subway, Denny's and IHOP. 1708 Lexington Ave #3 is near Castro Park, Hillside Natural Area and Fern Canyon Trail Park. This address can also be written as 1708 Lexington Avenue Apartment 3, El Cerrito, California 94530.



