Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1708 Lexington Avenue

1708 Lexington Avenue · (510) 239-5316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1708 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious end unit in peaceful community with central courtyard and mature landscaping. This sunny condo has 2 bedrooms (one with private balcony), 1 updated bath, an open floor plan, and laundry within the unit. Conveniently located within a block of BART. Close to shops, and easy access to freeway. Situated within Lexington Gardens; a beautiful brown shingle building with only 14 units. Freshly painted inside (2020), new carpet (2020), new light fixtures and designer touches (2020). Designated parking space in gated garage along with additional, secure storage for the unit. Zoned for top-performing Madera Elementary School.This 911 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1991. Nearby schools include Summit Public School K2, St John The Baptist and Hb6 Christian Academy. The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Giovanni's Produce & Grocery and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Subway, Denny's and IHOP. 1708 Lexington Ave #3 is near Castro Park, Hillside Natural Area and Fern Canyon Trail Park. This address can also be written as 1708 Lexington Avenue Apartment 3, El Cerrito, California 94530.

Amenities: Assigned Covered Parking, Balcony, Cable Ready, Dining Room, Garage Opener, Gated Property, HOA Community, Laundry on-site, Living Room, Storage Unit, Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1708 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1708 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 1708 Lexington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Lexington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1708 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1708 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1708 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
