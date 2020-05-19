1159 King Court #RM-3

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr gym air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym internet access

PRIVATE ROOM w/Shared Bathroom / El Cerrito Hills / One of a Kind / Unique Location Call the El Cerrito Hills home with exclusive luxury living and panoramic views of the East Bay Hills and San Francisco Bay. This room is housed within a 2nd story 1,800 square foot 3-bedroom 2-bathroom shared home unit, which boasts of: ? bedroom with built-in closet storage space and a shared bathroom ? fully furnished including a queen bed, nightstand, desk, accent chair and end table ? new carpet floors. The common areas of this energy and resource efficient home include: o fully furnished and decorated living room and dining room with panoramic views o an open fully stocked kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, Jenn-Air range/oven, dishwasher &; garbage disposer o laundry area with front load washer &; dryer o front yard with large patio areas, table and chairs and an open foliage landscape o High Speed Internet and WiFi o ADT home monitoring system. The property is exclusively situated in a cul-de-sac for utmost privacy, and is adjacent to El Cerrito's Hillside Natural Area which hosts 79 acres of open space including hiking trails, woodlands and grasslands. Commuting (UC Berkeley, San Francisco, Oakland) is a breeze with ease of access to Interstate 80, AC Transit, and BART (ideally situated between El Cerrito's Plaza and Del Norte stations). Multiple shopping centers are within close proximity and feature top supermarkets and retailers (El Cerrito Plaza, Pacific East Mall, Trader Joe's, Lucky's, Safeway, Costco, Target, Marshalls, Ross, 24 Hour Fitness Super Sport, Planet Fitness). Bask in All Inclusive Living with "Peace of Mind"...that's right...One Check Pays All (i.e. base rent plus services)!!! Rental terms include: o Base Rent - $ 1,000 per month (includes garbage, internet, home monitoring, gardener and house cleaner) o Security Deposit - $ 800 o Move-in with 1st month rent plus security deposit o Monthly rental terms o Utilities (electricity, gas and water) are billed monthly o Street parking o No smoking or pets. Offered by Seville Property Management. www.sevillepropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing call or text (510) 244-1289.