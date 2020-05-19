All apartments in El Cerrito
El Cerrito, CA
1159 King Court #RM-3
1159 King Court #RM-3

1159 King Court · (510) 244-1289
Location

1159 King Court, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr gym
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
internet access
PRIVATE ROOM w/Shared Bathroom / El Cerrito Hills / One of a Kind / Unique Location Call the El Cerrito Hills home with exclusive luxury living and panoramic views of the East Bay Hills and San Francisco Bay. This room is housed within a 2nd story 1,800 square foot 3-bedroom 2-bathroom shared home unit, which boasts of: ? bedroom with built-in closet storage space and a shared bathroom ? fully furnished including a queen bed, nightstand, desk, accent chair and end table ? new carpet floors. The common areas of this energy and resource efficient home include: o fully furnished and decorated living room and dining room with panoramic views o an open fully stocked kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, Jenn-Air range/oven, dishwasher &amp;; garbage disposer o laundry area with front load washer &amp;; dryer o front yard with large patio areas, table and chairs and an open foliage landscape o High Speed Internet and WiFi o ADT home monitoring system. The property is exclusively situated in a cul-de-sac for utmost privacy, and is adjacent to El Cerrito's Hillside Natural Area which hosts 79 acres of open space including hiking trails, woodlands and grasslands. Commuting (UC Berkeley, San Francisco, Oakland) is a breeze with ease of access to Interstate 80, AC Transit, and BART (ideally situated between El Cerrito's Plaza and Del Norte stations). Multiple shopping centers are within close proximity and feature top supermarkets and retailers (El Cerrito Plaza, Pacific East Mall, Trader Joe's, Lucky's, Safeway, Costco, Target, Marshalls, Ross, 24 Hour Fitness Super Sport, Planet Fitness). Bask in All Inclusive Living with "Peace of Mind"...that's right...One Check Pays All (i.e. base rent plus services)!!! Rental terms include: o Base Rent - $ 1,000 per month (includes garbage, internet, home monitoring, gardener and house cleaner) o Security Deposit - $ 800 o Move-in with 1st month rent plus security deposit o Monthly rental terms o Utilities (electricity, gas and water) are billed monthly o Street parking o No smoking or pets. Offered by Seville Property Management. www.sevillepropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing call or text (510) 244-1289.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 King Court #RM-3 have any available units?
1159 King Court #RM-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cerrito, CA.
What amenities does 1159 King Court #RM-3 have?
Some of 1159 King Court #RM-3's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 King Court #RM-3 currently offering any rent specials?
1159 King Court #RM-3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 King Court #RM-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1159 King Court #RM-3 is pet friendly.
Does 1159 King Court #RM-3 offer parking?
No, 1159 King Court #RM-3 does not offer parking.
Does 1159 King Court #RM-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1159 King Court #RM-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 King Court #RM-3 have a pool?
No, 1159 King Court #RM-3 does not have a pool.
Does 1159 King Court #RM-3 have accessible units?
No, 1159 King Court #RM-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 King Court #RM-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 King Court #RM-3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1159 King Court #RM-3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1159 King Court #RM-3 has units with air conditioning.
