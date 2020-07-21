All apartments in El Cajon
991 Amistad Place #C

991 Amistad Place · No Longer Available
Location

991 Amistad Place, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON! Great 2 bedroom Rancho San Diego Townhome! - COMING SOON! You will love this Rancho San Diego town home! Completely remodeled with distressed hardwood floor, granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Property comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Washer and dryer located inside the home, no need to go into your garage to do your laundry. 1 car garage, plus there is one additional parking space. Private patio, A/C. Complex features 2 pools and wide open green spaces. Water, sewer and trash are paid. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5044553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Amistad Place #C have any available units?
991 Amistad Place #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 991 Amistad Place #C have?
Some of 991 Amistad Place #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Amistad Place #C currently offering any rent specials?
991 Amistad Place #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Amistad Place #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 Amistad Place #C is pet friendly.
Does 991 Amistad Place #C offer parking?
Yes, 991 Amistad Place #C offers parking.
Does 991 Amistad Place #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 991 Amistad Place #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Amistad Place #C have a pool?
Yes, 991 Amistad Place #C has a pool.
Does 991 Amistad Place #C have accessible units?
No, 991 Amistad Place #C does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Amistad Place #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 991 Amistad Place #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 991 Amistad Place #C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 991 Amistad Place #C has units with air conditioning.
