986 Denise Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3br 2ba house is available now! The kitchen boasts granite counters, updated cabinets and all appliances included (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher). Parking will be a breeze with the attached 2 car garage, large driveway and plenty of street parking available. In addition to the large amount of space, the back yard comes with a shed for storage and a large covered patio, perfect for entertaining. The two bathrooms have also been updated to match the same style as the kitchens with the same cabinetry and granite counters. Keep comfortable year-round with with the central AC & heat. Washer & dryer hookups are available for your use in the garage. Pets will be considered with an additional pet deposit per pet. The home is ready and awaiting its next resident give us a call today!