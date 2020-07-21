All apartments in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA
986 Denise Ln
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:58 AM

986 Denise Ln

986 Denise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

986 Denise Lane, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3br 2ba house is available now! The kitchen boasts granite counters, updated cabinets and all appliances included (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher). Parking will be a breeze with the attached 2 car garage, large driveway and plenty of street parking available. In addition to the large amount of space, the back yard comes with a shed for storage and a large covered patio, perfect for entertaining. The two bathrooms have also been updated to match the same style as the kitchens with the same cabinetry and granite counters. Keep comfortable year-round with with the central AC & heat. Washer & dryer hookups are available for your use in the garage. Pets will be considered with an additional pet deposit per pet. The home is ready and awaiting its next resident give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 Denise Ln have any available units?
986 Denise Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 986 Denise Ln have?
Some of 986 Denise Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 Denise Ln currently offering any rent specials?
986 Denise Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 Denise Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 986 Denise Ln is pet friendly.
Does 986 Denise Ln offer parking?
Yes, 986 Denise Ln offers parking.
Does 986 Denise Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 986 Denise Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 Denise Ln have a pool?
No, 986 Denise Ln does not have a pool.
Does 986 Denise Ln have accessible units?
No, 986 Denise Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 986 Denise Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 986 Denise Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 986 Denise Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 986 Denise Ln has units with air conditioning.
