El Cajon, CA
951 Wilson Ave.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

951 Wilson Ave.

951 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

951 Wilson Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
El Cajon 3-Br., 2-Ba. Detached Home - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath home on a quiet street! Has 1,263 sq. ft. and is on a large lot. 2-car attached garage with new aluminum door and auto opener. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Big living room and dining area with vaulted, beamed ceilings. New electric fireplace/heater in living room. Modern new kitchen with new quartz counter tops. New kitchen cabinets. New refrigerator and dishwasher. New bathtub and enclosure. New vanities in both bathrooms. New paint inside and outside!
Forced-air heating. Ceiling fans. Mirrored wardrobe doors. Patio with a big back yard. Near to major shopping, restaurants, theaters,schools and major thoroughfares. Excellent price.

WWW.NORTHCUTTPROPERTIES.COM

Sorry, no Air Conditioning.

2 small pet (under 25lbs) upon approval and with increase of security deposit
1-year lease. NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

(RLNE5408111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Wilson Ave. have any available units?
951 Wilson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 951 Wilson Ave. have?
Some of 951 Wilson Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 Wilson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
951 Wilson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Wilson Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 Wilson Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 951 Wilson Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 951 Wilson Ave. offers parking.
Does 951 Wilson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 Wilson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Wilson Ave. have a pool?
No, 951 Wilson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 951 Wilson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 951 Wilson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Wilson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 Wilson Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 951 Wilson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 Wilson Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

