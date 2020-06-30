951 Wilson Ave.

Amenities

El Cajon 3-Br., 2-Ba. Detached Home - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath home on a quiet street! Has 1,263 sq. ft. and is on a large lot. 2-car attached garage with new aluminum door and auto opener. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Big living room and dining area with vaulted, beamed ceilings. New electric fireplace/heater in living room. Modern new kitchen with new quartz counter tops. New kitchen cabinets. New refrigerator and dishwasher. New bathtub and enclosure. New vanities in both bathrooms. New paint inside and outside!

Forced-air heating. Ceiling fans. Mirrored wardrobe doors. Patio with a big back yard. Near to major shopping, restaurants, theaters,schools and major thoroughfares. Excellent price.



Sorry, no Air Conditioning.



2 small pet (under 25lbs) upon approval and with increase of security deposit

1-year lease. NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



