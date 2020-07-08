887 Friendly Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in a coveted gated community. This home is updated and spacious. The home boasts high ceilings, travertine and bamboo style flooring, large living and dining space with fireplace. The open staircase leads to three bedrooms and two upgraded bathrooms on the second level. Plenty of storage throughout. This wonderful home features a custom kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Modern bathrooms with vessel sinks and jetted tub in master bathroom. Over sized two car garage,central A/C, solar panels, and water softening system. Convenient freeway access to 8, 125, 67, 52. Close to shopping malls, restaurants, schools, and bus line.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/1/20

