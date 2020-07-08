All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 887 Friendly Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
887 Friendly Circle
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:05 PM

887 Friendly Circle

887 Friendly Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

887 Friendly Circle, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a coveted gated community. This home is updated and spacious. The home boasts high ceilings, travertine and bamboo style flooring, large living and dining space with fireplace. The open staircase leads to three bedrooms and two upgraded bathrooms on the second level. Plenty of storage throughout. This wonderful home features a custom kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Modern bathrooms with vessel sinks and jetted tub in master bathroom. Over sized two car garage,central A/C, solar panels, and water softening system. Convenient freeway access to 8, 125, 67, 52. Close to shopping malls, restaurants, schools, and bus line.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 887 Friendly Circle have any available units?
887 Friendly Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 887 Friendly Circle have?
Some of 887 Friendly Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 887 Friendly Circle currently offering any rent specials?
887 Friendly Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 887 Friendly Circle pet-friendly?
No, 887 Friendly Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 887 Friendly Circle offer parking?
Yes, 887 Friendly Circle offers parking.
Does 887 Friendly Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 887 Friendly Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 887 Friendly Circle have a pool?
No, 887 Friendly Circle does not have a pool.
Does 887 Friendly Circle have accessible units?
No, 887 Friendly Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 887 Friendly Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 887 Friendly Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 887 Friendly Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 887 Friendly Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Gardens
848 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College