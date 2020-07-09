Amenities
Remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo In A Luxury Upscale Complex - Remodeled and upgraded condo located in the private secured VILLA GRIGIO complex with park like setting and freeway close.
The address 800 N. Mollison Ave. # 23 El Cajon Ca.
Features:
Stackable gas laundry hookup in the unit
Private gated entrance
Downstairs unit centrally located between both entrances
Recently remodeled
New wooden window coverings
New wood flooring in the living room
New ceiling fan in the master bedroom
Kitchen has Frigidaire refrigerator
In-wall A/C unit
Garbage disposal
You get one designated parking space #50
Amenities:
Beautiful swimming pool conveniently nearby unit
Palapa style BBQ and beautiful outdoor space
Fitness center
Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:
Shopping: Magnolia Plaza Shopping Center, Broadway Plaza Shopping Center, Grossmont Center, Sunshine Plaza
Restaurants include: China 1968, Pho Tam, Mamma Rosa Italian Restaurant, Tacos El Gallo, Janet's Cafe
Schools close by include: Cajon Valley, Christian Unified Schools, Lexington Elementary School, El Cajon Valley High School
This condo is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.
Rental Qualifications:
-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-Credit/background check required
Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenant pays: Gas/Electricity/Cable/Internet
Pets: 2 pets maximum (under 30lbs) $250 increased deposit per pet.
