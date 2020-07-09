Amenities

Remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo In A Luxury Upscale Complex - Remodeled and upgraded condo located in the private secured VILLA GRIGIO complex with park like setting and freeway close.



Hablamos Espaol



The address 800 N. Mollison Ave. # 23 El Cajon Ca.



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location



Features:



Stackable gas laundry hookup in the unit

Private gated entrance

Downstairs unit centrally located between both entrances

Recently remodeled

New wooden window coverings

New wood flooring in the living room

New ceiling fan in the master bedroom

Kitchen has Frigidaire refrigerator

In-wall A/C unit

Garbage disposal

You get one designated parking space #50



Amenities:

Beautiful swimming pool conveniently nearby unit

Palapa style BBQ and beautiful outdoor space

Fitness center



Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:



Shopping: Magnolia Plaza Shopping Center, Broadway Plaza Shopping Center, Grossmont Center, Sunshine Plaza



Restaurants include: China 1968, Pho Tam, Mamma Rosa Italian Restaurant, Tacos El Gallo, Janet's Cafe



Schools close by include: Cajon Valley, Christian Unified Schools, Lexington Elementary School, El Cajon Valley High School



This condo is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.



Rental Qualifications:



-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent

-Credit/background check required



Utilities/Responsibilities:

Tenant pays: Gas/Electricity/Cable/Internet

Pets: 2 pets maximum (under 30lbs) $250 increased deposit per pet.



