Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

800 N. Mollison Ave. #23

800 North Mollison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

800 North Mollison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo In A Luxury Upscale Complex - Remodeled and upgraded condo located in the private secured VILLA GRIGIO complex with park like setting and freeway close.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
Please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com
You can apply online at our website.
Hablamos Espaol

The address 800 N. Mollison Ave. # 23 El Cajon Ca.

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location

Features:

Stackable gas laundry hookup in the unit
Private gated entrance
Downstairs unit centrally located between both entrances
Recently remodeled
New wooden window coverings
New wood flooring in the living room
New ceiling fan in the master bedroom
Kitchen has Frigidaire refrigerator
In-wall A/C unit
Garbage disposal
You get one designated parking space #50

Amenities:
Beautiful swimming pool conveniently nearby unit
Palapa style BBQ and beautiful outdoor space
Fitness center

Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:

Shopping: Magnolia Plaza Shopping Center, Broadway Plaza Shopping Center, Grossmont Center, Sunshine Plaza

Restaurants include: China 1968, Pho Tam, Mamma Rosa Italian Restaurant, Tacos El Gallo, Janet's Cafe

Schools close by include: Cajon Valley, Christian Unified Schools, Lexington Elementary School, El Cajon Valley High School

This condo is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.

You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com

Rental Qualifications:

-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-Credit/background check required

Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenant pays: Gas/Electricity/Cable/Internet
Pets: 2 pets maximum (under 30lbs) $250 increased deposit per pet.

***Please apply if you qualify***

(RLNE5805659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 have any available units?
800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 have?
Some of 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 currently offering any rent specials?
800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 is pet friendly.
Does 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 offer parking?
Yes, 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 offers parking.
Does 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 have a pool?
Yes, 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 has a pool.
Does 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 have accessible units?
No, 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 N. Mollison Ave. #23 has units with air conditioning.

