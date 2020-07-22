All apartments in El Cajon
777 Alveda Ave.
777 Alveda Ave.

777 Alveda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

777 Alveda Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 3Br/2Ba 2-Story Home w/ Bonus Room and AC - Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bathroom 2 story home. Very open floor plan with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom downstairs and master bedroom/bathroom and bonus room upstairs. Efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry for plenty of storage, tenant to provide own refrigerator. The home has central heating and AC along with 3 fireplaces. Master bedroom has fireplace and walk in closet. Master bathroom has bonus vanity sitting area. Bonus room upstairs can be used as additional room or study/office. Interior laundry area with washer/dryer hookups including gas. Nice fenced in backyard with fruit trees, gardener provided. Full 2 car detached garage. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and freeway access. Tenant to provide proof of and to maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy. Single pet OK upon approval with deposit.

****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE3581638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 Alveda Ave. have any available units?
777 Alveda Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 777 Alveda Ave. have?
Some of 777 Alveda Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 Alveda Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
777 Alveda Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Alveda Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 Alveda Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 777 Alveda Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 777 Alveda Ave. offers parking.
Does 777 Alveda Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 Alveda Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Alveda Ave. have a pool?
No, 777 Alveda Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 777 Alveda Ave. have accessible units?
No, 777 Alveda Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Alveda Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 Alveda Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 777 Alveda Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 777 Alveda Ave. has units with air conditioning.
