777 Alveda Ave.

Cozy 3Br/2Ba 2-Story Home w/ Bonus Room and AC - Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bathroom 2 story home. Very open floor plan with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom downstairs and master bedroom/bathroom and bonus room upstairs. Efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry for plenty of storage, tenant to provide own refrigerator. The home has central heating and AC along with 3 fireplaces. Master bedroom has fireplace and walk in closet. Master bathroom has bonus vanity sitting area. Bonus room upstairs can be used as additional room or study/office. Interior laundry area with washer/dryer hookups including gas. Nice fenced in backyard with fruit trees, gardener provided. Full 2 car detached garage. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and freeway access. Tenant to provide proof of and to maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy. Single pet OK upon approval with deposit.



