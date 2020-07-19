730 Waterloo Ave

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled Granite Hills Home! 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home available in Granite Hills! This home has been gutted and completely rebuilt. New plumbing, electrical, roof, kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry room, flooring, paint, stucco, concrete, back patio and more! Paid for Solar Panels allows for $0 Electric Bill. There is a 2 car attached garage and an additional RV Parking space with electrical hookup.The master suite has a separate tub/shower and custom walk in closet. The third bedroom is complete with custom built in desks that work as a perfect home office, The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a glass fire table, built in BBQ, and bar. The front yard has low maintenance hardscape, and the side yard is beautifully landscaped with grass and a shed for extra storage. 1 small pet allowed at this property.