Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
574 Cedar Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

574 Cedar Street

574 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

574 Cedar Street, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House in Nice El Cajon Neighborhood - HUGE BACKYARD!!! - Recently updated 3 bedroom house in a great neighborhood. Huge backyard and patio. Master bath has new shower enclosure with new glass shower doors. Kitchen features new oven, new stove top and dishwasher. All bedrooms have new beige carpet. New wood faux blinds and fresh paint throughout. New LG all room air conditioner installed in family room. Laminate floors in the family room and hallway. Big 2 car garage with new utility sink. New concrete driveway to be installed soon! Please contact Andrea Atno today to schedule an appointment. 619-546-0015

MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 650 OR BETTER AND GOOD LANDLORD REFERENCES.
Well behaved dog will be considered with good pet reference from previous landlord and $500 deposit.

SHOWINGS THIS WEEK.

SATURDAY MORNING 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - JUNE 8TH

Available Now!
Application fee $35
Tenant pays all utilities including trash.
Tenant is responsible for maintaining yard & landscaping.

MAXIMUM NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS ALLOWED LIVING AT PROPERTY IS 5 INCLUDING CHILDREN.

(RLNE4933913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 Cedar Street have any available units?
574 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 574 Cedar Street have?
Some of 574 Cedar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
574 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 574 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 574 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 574 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 574 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 574 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 574 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 574 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 574 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 574 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 574 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 574 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 574 Cedar Street has units with air conditioning.
