574 Cedar Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House in Nice El Cajon Neighborhood - HUGE BACKYARD!!! - Recently updated 3 bedroom house in a great neighborhood. Huge backyard and patio. Master bath has new shower enclosure with new glass shower doors. Kitchen features new oven, new stove top and dishwasher. All bedrooms have new beige carpet. New wood faux blinds and fresh paint throughout. New LG all room air conditioner installed in family room. Laminate floors in the family room and hallway. Big 2 car garage with new utility sink. New concrete driveway to be installed soon! Please contact Andrea Atno today to schedule an appointment. 619-546-0015



MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 650 OR BETTER AND GOOD LANDLORD REFERENCES.

Well behaved dog will be considered with good pet reference from previous landlord and $500 deposit.



SHOWINGS THIS WEEK.



SATURDAY MORNING 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - JUNE 8TH



Available Now!

Application fee $35

Tenant pays all utilities including trash.

Tenant is responsible for maintaining yard & landscaping.



MAXIMUM NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS ALLOWED LIVING AT PROPERTY IS 5 INCLUDING CHILDREN.



(RLNE4933913)