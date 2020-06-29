560 Live Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home with Pool in desirable neighborhood! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house with pool in family friendly neighborhood available now!



$3150/month

$2500 deposit



This home includes:

-2 car garage

-RV parking

-Laundry in home

-Brand new central heating and A/C

-Extra lot in yard for garden space

-Large outdoor living space

-New paint throughout

- Hardwood floor throughout



This home is a must see!



Pets OK!



Call Bryan to set up a showing today! (619) 823-7446



(RLNE5162173)