El Cajon, CA
560 Live Oak Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

560 Live Oak Drive

560 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

560 Live Oak Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home with Pool in desirable neighborhood! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house with pool in family friendly neighborhood available now!

$3150/month
$2500 deposit

This home includes:
-2 car garage
-RV parking
-Laundry in home
-Brand new central heating and A/C
-Extra lot in yard for garden space
-Large outdoor living space
-New paint throughout
- Hardwood floor throughout

This home is a must see!

Pets OK!

Call Bryan to set up a showing today! (619) 823-7446

(RLNE5162173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Live Oak Drive have any available units?
560 Live Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 560 Live Oak Drive have?
Some of 560 Live Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Live Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
560 Live Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Live Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 Live Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 560 Live Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 560 Live Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 560 Live Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 Live Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Live Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 560 Live Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 560 Live Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 560 Live Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Live Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Live Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Live Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 560 Live Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.
