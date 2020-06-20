505 E. Madison Avenue #75

Amenities
Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking .
Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.
Master bedroom has 1/2 bathroom and walk in closet
2nd bedroom also has a walk in closet
The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
On site laundry and exercise room for convenience.
The condominium is entirely a gated community.
No Pets
This condominium is close to and with easy access to the Interstate 8 and 125 freeways. Mission Valley is about 20 minutes away
Tenant pays for electricity.
To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.
Rent is $1550, Deposit is $1600
Looking for a 1 year lease.
For an appointment to view call: 619-892-1976
Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.
Real Estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916
Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.
Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back.
(RLNE3962750)