505 E. Madison Avenue #75

Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking .



Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.

Master bedroom has 1/2 bathroom and walk in closet

2nd bedroom also has a walk in closet



The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.



On site laundry and exercise room for convenience.



The condominium is entirely a gated community.



No Pets

This condominium is close to and with easy access to the Interstate 8 and 125 freeways. Mission Valley is about 20 minutes away



Tenant pays for electricity.



To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.



Rent is $1550, Deposit is $1600

Looking for a 1 year lease.

For an appointment to view call: 619-892-1976

Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.

Real Estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916

Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.

Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back.



(RLNE3962750)