Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
505 E. Madison Avenue #75
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

505 E. Madison Avenue #75

505 East Madison Avenue · (619) 892-1976
Location

505 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking .

Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.
Master bedroom has 1/2 bathroom and walk in closet
2nd bedroom also has a walk in closet

The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.

On site laundry and exercise room for convenience.

The condominium is entirely a gated community.

No Pets
This condominium is close to and with easy access to the Interstate 8 and 125 freeways. Mission Valley is about 20 minutes away

Tenant pays for electricity.

To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.

Rent is $1550, Deposit is $1600
Looking for a 1 year lease.
For an appointment to view call: 619-892-1976
Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.
Real Estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916
Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.
Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back.

(RLNE3962750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 have any available units?
505 E. Madison Avenue #75 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 have?
Some of 505 E. Madison Avenue #75's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 currently offering any rent specials?
505 E. Madison Avenue #75 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 pet-friendly?
No, 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 offer parking?
Yes, 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 does offer parking.
Does 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 have a pool?
No, 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 does not have a pool.
Does 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 have accessible units?
No, 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 E. Madison Avenue #75 does not have units with air conditioning.
