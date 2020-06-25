470 Jamacha Rd Apt F

Amenities
F Available 06/01/19 Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in El Cajon. Available in June!
Located in El Cajon, conveniently close to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wells Park, and the 8,67 & 52 freeways for quick access to the rest of San Diego.
Features:
~ First floor, two bedroom / one bathroom apartment
~ Upgraded kitchen with white refrigerator, electric oven/stove, black dishwasher, garbage disposal, wood-looking cabinets and countertops
~ Vinyl hardwood-style flooring in kitchen
~ Wall unit AC
~ Carpeted bedrooms and hallway
~ Vinyl tile flooring in bathroom with shower/tub combo
~ Ceiling fan
~ Community pool
~ Smart lock
Laundry facility on-site.
Off-street parking is included.
Resident is responsible for utilities.
No pets allowed.
