470 Jamacha Rd Apt F

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

F Available 06/01/19 Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in El Cajon. Available in June!



Located in El Cajon, conveniently close to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wells Park, and the 8,67 & 52 freeways for quick access to the rest of San Diego.



Features:

~ First floor, two bedroom / one bathroom apartment

~ Upgraded kitchen with white refrigerator, electric oven/stove, black dishwasher, garbage disposal, wood-looking cabinets and countertops

~ Vinyl hardwood-style flooring in kitchen

~ Wall unit AC

~ Carpeted bedrooms and hallway

~ Vinyl tile flooring in bathroom with shower/tub combo

~ Ceiling fan

~ Community pool

~ Smart lock



Laundry facility on-site.

Off-street parking is included.

Resident is responsible for utilities.

No pets allowed.



MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4174539)