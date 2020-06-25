All apartments in El Cajon
470 Jamacha Rd Apt F

470 Jamacha Road · No Longer Available
Location

470 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
F Available 06/01/19 Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in El Cajon. Available in June!

Located in El Cajon, conveniently close to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wells Park, and the 8,67 & 52 freeways for quick access to the rest of San Diego.

Features:
~ First floor, two bedroom / one bathroom apartment
~ Upgraded kitchen with white refrigerator, electric oven/stove, black dishwasher, garbage disposal, wood-looking cabinets and countertops
~ Vinyl hardwood-style flooring in kitchen
~ Wall unit AC
~ Carpeted bedrooms and hallway
~ Vinyl tile flooring in bathroom with shower/tub combo
~ Ceiling fan
~ Community pool
~ Smart lock

Laundry facility on-site.
Off-street parking is included.
Resident is responsible for utilities.
No pets allowed.

MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4174539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F have any available units?
470 Jamacha Rd Apt F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F have?
Some of 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
470 Jamacha Rd Apt F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F pet-friendly?
No, 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F offer parking?
Yes, 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F offers parking.
Does 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F have a pool?
Yes, 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F has a pool.
Does 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F have accessible units?
No, 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 470 Jamacha Rd Apt F has units with air conditioning.
