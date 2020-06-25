All apartments in El Cajon
430 Jamacha Rd Apt H

430 Jamacha Rd · No Longer Available
Location

430 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Two Bedroom in Convenient, El Cajon Location!

This lovely 2 bed/1 bath apartment is situated in a walkable location in Hillsdale (El Cajon), close to Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, international grocery store, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, Walgreens, abundant sit-down and fast food restaurants, Wells Park, and more.

Local transportation is right across the street. A mere 3-minute drive to the interstate 8, makes the rest of San Diego easy and quick to reach.

Mission Trails Regional Park and San Diego State University are a short drive away.

Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and El Cajon Valley High School.

No pets, please.

Home Features:
Two bedroom one bathroom apartment
Community swimming pool
Gated access
On-site washer and dryer
Resident pays utilities

*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.*

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4652335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H have any available units?
430 Jamacha Rd Apt H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H have?
Some of 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H currently offering any rent specials?
430 Jamacha Rd Apt H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H pet-friendly?
No, 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H offer parking?
No, 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H does not offer parking.
Does 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H have a pool?
Yes, 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H has a pool.
Does 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H have accessible units?
No, 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Jamacha Rd Apt H does not have units with air conditioning.
