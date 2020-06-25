430 Jamacha Rd Apt H

Amenities
Spacious Two Bedroom in Convenient, El Cajon Location!
This lovely 2 bed/1 bath apartment is situated in a walkable location in Hillsdale (El Cajon), close to Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, international grocery store, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, Walgreens, abundant sit-down and fast food restaurants, Wells Park, and more.
Local transportation is right across the street. A mere 3-minute drive to the interstate 8, makes the rest of San Diego easy and quick to reach.
Mission Trails Regional Park and San Diego State University are a short drive away.
Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and El Cajon Valley High School.
No pets, please.
Home Features:
Two bedroom one bathroom apartment
Community swimming pool
Gated access
On-site washer and dryer
Resident pays utilities
*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.*
Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4652335)