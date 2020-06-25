430 Jamacha Rd Apt H

Amenities

in unit laundry pool range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spacious Two Bedroom in Convenient, El Cajon Location!



This lovely 2 bed/1 bath apartment is situated in a walkable location in Hillsdale (El Cajon), close to Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, international grocery store, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, Walgreens, abundant sit-down and fast food restaurants, Wells Park, and more.



Local transportation is right across the street. A mere 3-minute drive to the interstate 8, makes the rest of San Diego easy and quick to reach.



Mission Trails Regional Park and San Diego State University are a short drive away.



Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and El Cajon Valley High School.



No pets, please.



Home Features:

Two bedroom one bathroom apartment

Community swimming pool

Gated access

On-site washer and dryer

Resident pays utilities



*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.*



Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4652335)